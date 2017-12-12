Ralls County man sentenced on child porn charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ralls County man sentenced on child porn charges

Posted:

A Ralls County, Missouri, man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for the production and receipt of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice. 

Authorities stated William Cashel, 44, of New London, committed the crimes between Jan. 1, 2015 and Aug. 28, 2015. They stated the defendant took pornographic pictures of a six-year-old girl, according to court documents. They stated those pictures were located on his cell phone by law enforcement.

Cashel also received child porn via social media on his cell phone, according to authorities.

Cashel pleaded guilty in July to one felony count of production and one count of receipt of child pornography, according to officials. They stated he appeared for sentencing Tuesday in front of U.S. District Judge John Ross. 

Authorities stated the case was investigated by the New London Police Department, the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Kirksville Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.