Ralls County man sentenced on child porn charges

A Ralls County, Missouri, man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for the production and receipt of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Authorities stated William Cashel, 44, of New London, committed the crimes between Jan. 1, 2015 and Aug. 28, 2015. They stated the defendant took pornographic pictures of a six-year-old girl, according to court documents. They stated those pictures were located on his cell phone by law enforcement.

Cashel also received child porn via social media on his cell phone, according to authorities.

Cashel pleaded guilty in July to one felony count of production and one count of receipt of child pornography, according to officials. They stated he appeared for sentencing Tuesday in front of U.S. District Judge John Ross.

Authorities stated the case was investigated by the New London Police Department, the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Kirksville Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.