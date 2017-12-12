School bus crashes near Kahoka, Mo.

Screenshot of footage of the crash scene. (The Media/NEMOnews.net)

A Clark County, Missouri, school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon near Kahoka.

Wendy Johnson, with the Clark County R-1 School District, said the crash happened on MO 136, about 1 1/2 miles east of Kahoka. She said it happened around 3:35 p.m.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol released Tuesday night said the bus was stopped to let children exit when a Buick Rendezvous driven by a 17-year-old rear-ended the bus. The MSHP report said the teen driver was taken to Unity Point Hospital in Keokuk with minor injuries and his vehicle was totaled. Also, a 13-year-old and 15-year-old on the school bus were taken to Fort Madison Community Hospital with minor injuries, according to the report.

Johnson said two students complained of neck pain, while another child had a bloody nose.

Superintendent Ritchie Kracht said they were fortunate no one was seriously hurt.

"The bus was stopped with its lights on, flashing," Kracht, "and (the other vehicle) ran into the back of the bus going full speed."

Kracht said the two injured students were taken to Fort Madison to get checked out. He said the child with the bloody nose was released to parents.

"We were fortunate," Kracht said."The bus did it's job and absorbed the hit. It sure was scary though."

Kracht said the other students on the bus were transferred to another bus to finish the route.