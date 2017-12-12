Homicide victim identified as Clark Co. judge's son

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Boone County Medical Examiner's Office said the man killed in a Columbia, Missouri, home Monday night was the son of a Clark County judge.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported officers responded to an east Columbia rental home for a report of a suspicious person in the area. Police said Augustus Roberts, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the medical examiner's office, Roberts was from Clark County, Missouri. Officials said he was the son of circuit court Judge Rick Roberts.

The paper reported authorities were at the scene throughout the night investigating.