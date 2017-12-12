Homicide victim identified as Clark Co. judge's son - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Homicide victim identified as Clark Co. judge's son

Posted:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Boone County Medical Examiner's Office said the man killed in a Columbia, Missouri, home Monday night was the son of a Clark County judge.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported officers responded to an east Columbia rental home for a report of a suspicious person in the area. Police said Augustus Roberts, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the medical examiner's office, Roberts was from Clark County, Missouri. Officials said he was the son of circuit court Judge Rick Roberts.

The paper reported authorities were at the scene throughout the night investigating.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.