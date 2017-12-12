Iowa bus crash could prompt changes at QPS

Webb said the district plans to use information from the Iowa crash to improve their safety.

Webb said the district is always looking at ways to improve safety.

Quincy Public School officials said Tuesday's crash in Iowa could change how they prepare their drivers.

Dan Bartelt is the training manager for Quincy Public Schools transportation and has also driven a bus for the last 18 years.

"Safety is number one." Bartelt said. "Every decision a school bus driver makes is supported by the staff here and the Illinois state board of education. Every decision a school bus driver makes is based on safety. Safety has always got to be first."

On Tuesday, a rural western Iowa school district experienced a school bus fire that killed a driver and student.

Superintendent Roy Webb said the district uses incidents like the one in Iowa to look at their bus safety.

"I think it's always a time to reflect on your practices, what you do as a district, and become better, and question if that happened here," Webb said. "'Would we be prepared for that?'"

Those are practices that Bartelt said involve inspecting buses regularly, as well as having drivers take part in safety drills.

"One of the things that we're concerned about of course is school bus driver safety." Bartelt said. "And evacuations is one of the things we focus on - how to safely get the children out of a school bus in the event like that where a fire erupts."

Webb added that while the district does maintain a culture of bus safety, there's always room to improve.

"They do an amazing job of that." Webb said. "Our buses have an amazing safety record, and we want to keep that. So we work towards that end state."

Webb also said the district will continue to work on things like evacuation drills and once the cause of the fire is revealed, they will work to make sure that doesn't happen to their buses.