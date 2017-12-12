Hannibal Regional looking to prevent spread of influenza

This sign is in the lobby of the hospital.

A local hospital is asking the families and friends of its patients to stay at home if they're experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Keith Griffeth, director of quality for the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, said on Tuesday that this is in response to more cases locally.

In an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus, Hannibal Regional implemented a policy asking visitors to not visit their loved ones if they are suffering from the flu.

Griffeth also advised people who may be seeking treatment to wear masks to prevent infecting others.

"Our patients that are already seeking treatment in the hospital are susceptible to disease, and they are sometimes immunocompromised and the other illnesses they have just kind of put them at risk." Griffeth said.

Griffeth added that the policy could be in effect for four to six weeks.