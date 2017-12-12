Local business invests in downtown building improvements

An example of old buildings in downtown Mt. Sterling

Old rundown buildings are a common site in downtown Mt. Sterling, but there's a push to change that.

There's a program funded by DOT Foods to help businesses invest in their buildings.

John and Carolyn Ormond bought the old O'Neil's Pharmacy building two years ago with a plan to fix it up. But those plans started small until they applied for the facade improvement program.

"We had a simple plan for re-doing the front, but when we became aware of the program, we decided to try to make it more historic looking," Carolyn Ormond said.

The Tracy Family Foundation, funded by DOT Foods, has given five grants to businesses who qualify to fix up the outside of an old building.

"There's so many more buildings that really could use a little bit more tender loving care, and we understand that this is a very big expense for building owners," Foundation President Jean Buckley said.

By investing in the program to repair old buildings, DOT officials hope it goes even further to help out the Mt. Sterling community.

"What's going to happen is businesses are going to thrive, more tax dollars are going to come to the community, and with more tax dollars, you can do so many more things in your community," Buckley added. It's a win-win for everybody."

In years past, 50 percent of the project were funded, but now 75 percent of projects will be paid for through the program.



Now, the Ormond's are working on finishing the inside of the building to either start a business of their own or sell it, but they hope this sparks more businesses to follow in their footsteps.

"This program makes it a little less risky and they do have professional help, so if you're every going to do it, you want to do it now," Ormond said.

There is a minimum of $2,500 and a maximum of $50,000 for each grant.

For more information on the grant, click HERE.