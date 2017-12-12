DOT Foods opens new freezer break room

Employees at DOT Foods now have a new place to take a break during work.

Officials unveiled the $3 million freezer break room facility Tuesday. DOT Food President Dick Tracy said the break room has locker rooms, an outdoor lounge and food for employees to purchase.

Tracy said over 400 employees will take advantage of the break room for years to come.

"We think this does set us apart, not just the nice break room, but the culture that we have here that has everyone treating each other with respect and values the contribution they make to the company and shows a little bit more appreciation that's above and beyond the paycheck that you cash every two weeks," Tracy added.

DOT is also working on new office space attached to the main building. Officials hope that is complete sometime in April or May.









