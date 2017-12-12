Jury selection to continue after day one of Ben Trane trial

The school has been closed since February of 2016

In Keokuk, the former owner of the now shuttered Midwest Academy is on trial, facing sex abuse allegations.

Ben Trane's former employee is among those closely watching the trial.

Trane's trial started Tuesday at the South Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk.

Not far from where Trane is accused of multiple sex abuse charges at his boarding school.

Midwest Academy, just north of Keokuk, has been closed for a year and a half now.

Former employee Tyler McGhghy wants to see what happens to his former boss Ben Trane in court.

"I think what he has been put through is traumatic and I am really glad it is coming to an end," McGhghy said.

The academy closed in February of 2016 after authorities raided the campus after allegations of sexual abuse involving a staff member and a former student.

Five months ago, owner Ben Trane turned himself into authorities and now, a jury will decide his fate.

"I've heard both sides and right now personally I have mixed feelings," McGhghy said. "In the beginning, I didn't think he was capable of doing anything he is accused of but there are two sides to every story and we will hear what they have to say."

Tuesday in court, potential jurors were going one by one into the judge's chambers to go through the potential witness list.

McGhghy said it's a long and slow process.

"Because it will be hard to find jurors who don't have a connection to Midwest Academy or Mr. Trane himself," McGhghy said.

That's why the prosecutors pushed for a new location, but the judge sided with the defense, who felt they could find an impartial jury in Keokuk.

McGhghy said the impact of the closed academy is still felt in Keokuk.

"I think it lost something that not only the community but the country as a whole needs as a place that can realign individual students when they don't align with their parents values," McGhghy said.

Jury selection will continue Wednesday.