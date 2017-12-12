Ogo's in Keokuk closed for building issues - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ogo's in Keokuk closed for building issues

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A well-known restaurant in Lee County is closed because of building issues, according to a sign on the business.

It says Ogo's Restaurant and Buffet at 3753 Main in Keokuk is closed.

Many people drove by the restaurant to see if it was open Tuesday. 

The restaurant also has a for sale sign out front. 

We reached out to the owners for comment but they haven't returned our calls.

