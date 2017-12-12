Keokuk Library expanding youth programs - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk Library expanding youth programs

Posted:
Cook on the new Ipads in the children's center. Cook on the new Ipads in the children's center.
Code games that are popular with kids. Code games that are popular with kids.
Lego Club and Code Club bring in a lot of young kids to the library. Lego Club and Code Club bring in a lot of young kids to the library.
Kids can still take out books and read them at the desk. Kids can still take out books and read them at the desk.
Students can also read books on their Ipads. Students can also read books on their Ipads.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Keokuk public library has developed new programs to get children involved.

The library has created new clubs and programs and brought technology into the learning center.

Youth Service Director Kat Cook says they recently bought Ipads where kids can play games and read books digitally.

She said these are great learning tools for kids and it has been a hit so far.

"We do lego club and those are popular for almost every age group," Cook said. " We have the Ipads and so it gets them interested in it. We do have online books that are available for kids, teens, and adults through our bridges program."

She hopes to build on her teen programs in the future. 

You can find a list of meeting times, by CLICKING HERE.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.