Changes underway to Hannibal's marina

Hannibal park officials are wanting to move the boat ramp to the northwest corner of the marina.

After months of back and forth, there's yet another change for Hannibal's marina.

Andy Dorian, director of the Parks Department, says they're moving the boat ramp to the northwest corner of the marina instead of the southwest corner.

Dorian says it's only a change of about 30 feet, but they're still trying to figure out what lay-out works best as the riverfront undergoes a major overhaul.

The Park Board stills need to reviews the plans which then go to city council for final approval.