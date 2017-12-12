Quincy mom says Christmas money was stolen

Quincy mom of three says she left her wallet in a shopping cart.

A Quincy mom had money stolen from her wallet at this Kmart in Quincy.

A warning from a Quincy mom who says she was targeted while Christmas shopping.

Bethany Caldwell says she was at Kmart in Quincy Monday night with her family and left her wallet in a shopping cart. She says when she came back to get it minutes later, all the cash inside the wallet was gone.

"We get home and I noticed my wallet wasn't inside." said Caldwell.

That money was going to be used for her son's first birthday, as well as Christmas gifts for her family.

She says she went back to get the wallet, but it was too late.

"It wasn't even 15 minutes and I see my wallet on the ground from where I left it in the cart," said Caldwell. "I opened it up and $375 dollars had been stolen from my family."

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Deb Beebe with Quincy Crime Stoppers says it's easy to become forgetful.

"I would just ask people not to shop until they're exhausted," said Beebe. "They're more alert when they're not as tired."

Beebe also recommends not carrying large amounts of cash.

"Before you head out to go shopping, try not to take your purse, use a fanny pack or deep pockets for your money," said Beebe.

While Caldwell realizes it was her fault for leaving her wallet, she wishes whoever found it would've had the decency to turn it over to store employees, especially with it being less than two weeks until Christmas.

"Just always double check and don't be me," said Caldwell. "Don't do this to yourself, it's awful. It not only ruined my Christmas, it might have ruined my children's Christmas."

If you do have to carry a purse, make sure it's always zipped up so thieves can't snatch your wallet when you're not looking.