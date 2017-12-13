Tuesday Sports Extra - December 12

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(MSHSAA vs. IHSA)
Palmyra: 68
QND: 80
Jase Wallingford: 19 pts
Peyton Plunkett: 24 pts
(IHSA)
Monmouth-Roseville: 46
West Hancock: 72
Riley Langford: 21 pts
Drake Hammel: 18 pts
Western: 59
Central: 47
Easton Billings: 19 pts
Lane Ippensen: 17 pts
Jacksonville ISD: 33
Brown County: 82
Nathan Hendricker: 18 pts
7) West Central: 50
Calhoun: 48
-- Overtime
Pleasant Hill: 67
Brussels: 41
Dalton Crane: 21 pts, 12 rebs
South Fulton: 65
Southeastern: 55
Jaise Heaton: 23 pts
Beardstown: 57
Triopia: 63
(IHSAA)
Fort Madison: 61
Danville: 62
Treavor James-Kokjohn: 19 pts
Holy Trinity: 49
Central Lee: 67
Isaac Moeller: 16 pts
Reed Fehseke: 19 pts
(MSHSAA)
Moberly: 60
Hannibal: 65
Dezi Jones: 33 pts
Monroe City: 56
Mark Twain: 45
CE Talton: 24 pts
Grant Peters: 23 pts
South Shelby: 38
Canton: 78
Koy Smith: 17 pts
Guy Timbrook: 14 pts
Scotland County: 71
Schuyler County: 38
Will Fromm: 30 pts
Knox County: 35
Salisbury: 42
Nic Edwards/Hayden Miller: 9 pts each
Community R-6: 48
Bowling Green: 66
North Callaway: 55
Van-Far: 71
Lathyn McMorris: 23 pts, scored 1,000th career point
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA vs. IHSA)
Palmyra: 51
QND: 70
Madison L. Meyer: 27 pts
Liberty: 72
Louisiana: 48
(IHSA vs. IGHSAU)
West Hancock: 47
Fort Madison: 22
(IGHSAU)
Holy Trinity: 48
Central Lee: 63
Anna Krehbiel: 22 pts
Brett Schneider: 16 pts
(MSHSAA)
6) Monroe City: 61
Mark Twain: 32
Jada Summers: 16 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 11 pts
South Shelby: 36
Canton: 51
Tegan Burbridge: 18 pts
6) Scotland County: 49
Schuyler County: 45
Knox County: 39
Salisbury: 53
Sidney Miller: 21 pts
Community R-6: 49
Bowling Green: 43
Gabi Deters: 13 pts
Marion County: 21
Higbee: 65
Sadie Spratt: 14 pts
**High School Wrestling**
Keokuk: 16
Quincy High: 47
Hannibal: 54
Boonville: 15
