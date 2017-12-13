Tuesday Sports Extra - December 12

Jase Wallingford had a career high 19 points to lead QND past Palmyra.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(MSHSAA vs. IHSA)

Palmyra: 68

QND: 80

Jase Wallingford: 19 pts

Peyton Plunkett: 24 pts



(IHSA)

Monmouth-Roseville: 46

West Hancock: 72

Riley Langford: 21 pts

Drake Hammel: 18 pts



Western: 59

Central: 47

Easton Billings: 19 pts

Lane Ippensen: 17 pts



Jacksonville ISD: 33

Brown County: 82

Nathan Hendricker: 18 pts



7) West Central: 50

Calhoun: 48

-- Overtime



Pleasant Hill: 67

Brussels: 41

Dalton Crane: 21 pts, 12 rebs



South Fulton: 65

Southeastern: 55

Jaise Heaton: 23 pts



Beardstown: 57

Triopia: 63



(IHSAA)

Fort Madison: 61

Danville: 62

Treavor James-Kokjohn: 19 pts



Holy Trinity: 49

Central Lee: 67

Isaac Moeller: 16 pts

Reed Fehseke: 19 pts



(MSHSAA)

Moberly: 60

Hannibal: 65

Dezi Jones: 33 pts



Monroe City: 56

Mark Twain: 45

CE Talton: 24 pts

Grant Peters: 23 pts



South Shelby: 38

Canton: 78

Koy Smith: 17 pts

Guy Timbrook: 14 pts



Scotland County: 71

Schuyler County: 38

Will Fromm: 30 pts



Knox County: 35

Salisbury: 42

Nic Edwards/Hayden Miller: 9 pts each



Community R-6: 48

Bowling Green: 66



North Callaway: 55

Van-Far: 71

Lathyn McMorris: 23 pts, scored 1,000th career point





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA vs. IHSA)

Palmyra: 51

QND: 70

Madison L. Meyer: 27 pts



Liberty: 72

Louisiana: 48



(IHSA vs. IGHSAU)

West Hancock: 47

Fort Madison: 22



(IGHSAU)

Holy Trinity: 48

Central Lee: 63

Anna Krehbiel: 22 pts

Brett Schneider: 16 pts



(MSHSAA)

6) Monroe City: 61

Mark Twain: 32

Jada Summers: 16 pts

McKenzie Lathrom: 11 pts



South Shelby: 36

Canton: 51

Tegan Burbridge: 18 pts



6) Scotland County: 49

Schuyler County: 45



Knox County: 39

Salisbury: 53

Sidney Miller: 21 pts



Community R-6: 49

Bowling Green: 43

Gabi Deters: 13 pts



Marion County: 21

Higbee: 65

Sadie Spratt: 14 pts





**High School Wrestling**



Keokuk: 16

Quincy High: 47



Hannibal: 54

Boonville: 15