West Hancock's Langford is The People's Choice

(WGEM) -- All the votes have been counted and we have the winner.



There were 10 finalists for the final People's Choice award from the fall but only one could claim the top prize.



West Hancock's Riley Langford is WGEM Player of the Year in Tri-State high school football marking the third consecutive year a Titan has won the award (Will Fox was The People's Choice in 2015 and 2016).



The senior running back and defensive back received more than 1,200 votes and just shy of 29 percent of the total.



Langford rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns, and was named All-State by the Illinois Football Coaches Association.



Only two votes separated the next three. Monroe City's Cole Pennewell finished second, followed by Quincy High's Jirehl Brock and Clark County's Caleb Lapsley who tied for third.



Special thanks to all those who voted.



WGEM Sports will feature Langford in the days to come.