WIU's Taylor, Acklin named FCS All-Americans - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WIU's Taylor, Acklin named FCS All-Americans

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Western Illinois linebacker Brett Taylor has earned First Team All-American honors from The Associated Press. Western Illinois linebacker Brett Taylor has earned First Team All-American honors from The Associated Press.

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year? Check.

Buck Buchanan Award finalist? Check.

First Team All-American? Check.

Western Illinois linebacker, and pride of Macomb, Brett Taylor continues to reap the rewards of a remarkable senior season.

The Associated Press has named Taylor an FCS First Team All-American after leading the nation in three different defensive categories, including 162 tackles.

Along with his Second Team honor a year ago Taylor becomes the first Leatherneck in seven years to earn a pair of All-American accolades.

His 469 tackles and 266 solo tackles are both third most in program history.

The Western offense was also recognized when it comes to AP All-American honors.

Wide receiver Jaelon Acklin has earned a spot on the Second Team, becoming the first Leatherneck receiver to be named All-American in 15 years.

Acklin exits Macomb following a record-breaking senior campaign which included setting single-season program benchmarks for receptions and receiving yards.

He also tied a single-season record with five games of at least 100 yards receiving.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.