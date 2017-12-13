WIU's Taylor, Acklin named FCS All-Americans

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year? Check.



Buck Buchanan Award finalist? Check.



First Team All-American? Check.



Western Illinois linebacker, and pride of Macomb, Brett Taylor continues to reap the rewards of a remarkable senior season.



The Associated Press has named Taylor an FCS First Team All-American after leading the nation in three different defensive categories, including 162 tackles.



Along with his Second Team honor a year ago Taylor becomes the first Leatherneck in seven years to earn a pair of All-American accolades.



His 469 tackles and 266 solo tackles are both third most in program history.



The Western offense was also recognized when it comes to AP All-American honors.



Wide receiver Jaelon Acklin has earned a spot on the Second Team, becoming the first Leatherneck receiver to be named All-American in 15 years.



Acklin exits Macomb following a record-breaking senior campaign which included setting single-season program benchmarks for receptions and receiving yards.



He also tied a single-season record with five games of at least 100 yards receiving.