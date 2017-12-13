Kart Racing returning to Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kart Racing returning to Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Park District announced Wednesday that kart racing will return to South Park.

In a news release, the park district stated they have entered an agreement with Quincy Grand Prix, Inc. The company will host the event next year.

Kart Racing hasn't been held at South Park since 2001. That ended a 32-year run of racing at the park.

More details are expected at a news conference Thursday.

