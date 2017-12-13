Quincy teacher wins December Golden Apple

Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence thereMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is lacing into Democratic Sen. Kirsten GillibrandMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Kate Sanders was selected as the December WGEM Golden Apple Award winner.More >>
The oldest church in Keokuk is no more, after crews spent the day demolishing the building on 4th and High Street.More >>
Students saw math come to life Thursday in Quincy.More >>
In Keokuk, the former owner of the now shuttered Midwest Academy is on trial, facing sex abuse allegations.More >>
A warning from a Quincy mom who says she was targeted while Christmas shopping.More >>
After months of back and forth, there's yet another change for Hannibal's marina.More >>
A Clark County, Missouri, school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon near Kahoka.More >>
