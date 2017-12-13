Quincy teacher wins December Golden Apple - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy teacher wins December Golden Apple

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Kate Sanders was selected as the December WGEM Golden Apple Award winner.

Sanders teaches deaf and hard of hearing students at Quincy Senior High School.

She says she loves watching her students succeed, despite their challenges.

"They get it, or maybe a month later they get it, or you see them starting to apply language that oh I didn't really know that was inside of them," said Sanders. "They show it."

Tonight on WGEM News at Six, Sanders shares why she decided to teach the hearing impaired and her colleagues explain why she's so deserving of this month's Golden Apple award.

  

