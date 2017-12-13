Quincy teacher wins December Golden Apple

Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to him

President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North Korea

The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence there

Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.

Fire lines have been established around nearly a third of one of the largest wildfires in California history, but the blaze is still raging in some places, conditions are still fire-prone, and danger remains.

The question of whether agents display racial bias by staging phony stash-house stings overwhelmingly in black neighborhoods is the focus of landmark hearings in Chicago.

A retired Indianapolis fertility doctor accused of inseminating patients with his own sperm is set to plead guilty to charges that he lied to investigators.

Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

More than a half-century after a Louisiana teen was sent to prison for killing a sheriff's deputy, the now 71-year-old inmate is getting his first chance at freedom since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

Kate Sanders was selected as the December WGEM Golden Apple Award winner.



Sanders teaches deaf and hard of hearing students at Quincy Senior High School.



She says she loves watching her students succeed, despite their challenges.



"They get it, or maybe a month later they get it, or you see them starting to apply language that oh I didn't really know that was inside of them," said Sanders. "They show it."

Tonight on WGEM News at Six, Sanders shares why she decided to teach the hearing impaired and her colleagues explain why she's so deserving of this month's Golden Apple award.