Ralls County home damaged by fire

Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon in rural Ralls County.

Crews were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. at 12686 Thorn Berry Road, off of Highway O, south of Hannibal. There was smoke and flames coming out of the home.

Hannibal Rural Fire Department Chief Mike Dobson said no one was home at the time of the fire. He said he was able to trace the fire back to a wood burner.

Dobson was unsure how many people lived in the home. He said no one was injured, however a pet did die in the fire.

Dobson said crews had the fire contained and then wind caused it to spur back up. He called the home a total loss.

New London Rural Fire Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and the Ralls County Sheriff's Office were on scene.