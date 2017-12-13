Concerns grow locally over net neutrality vote

Federal Regulators are about to make a key decision on how the internet can be used, but a group in Macomb wants the public to know the potential impact.

The Federal Communications Commission is expected to vote to end net neutrality on Thursday, but that has local residents and businesses concerned about the future of the internet.

Members of the group Indivisible of West Central Illinois in Macomb said the internet as we know it is a human right that shouldn't be regulated.

"The internet belongs to all of us," member Heath McMeekan said. "Essentially what they would like to do is remove net neutrality rules and this would allow them to create fast lanes, and slow lanes, and blocked lanes to the end result of them being able to decide what content gets delivered to whom and at what cost."

McMeekan said charging more for certain websites, could mean more debt for students like Chase DeWitt taking online classes.

"Suddenly having to pay more that is just not going to be feasible," DeWitt added.

DeWitt said if net neutrality ending translates into slower speeds or limited access, classes could be that much harder.

"Kids won't be able to turn in work on time, not being able to get their lessons on time," DeWitt added. "It's just punishing people for going to school."

Supporters of net neutrality said if it's repealed, it could be harder for smaller businesses to compete.

"The internet is exploding with innovation as it is," McMeekan said. "Small businesses are able to compete using the same internet as the large businesses.”

McMeekan said the rural community would be hit much harder than bigger cities, specifically in places like schools and hospitals.

"There's telemedcine where a lot of our veterans are able to communicate with a lot of their supporters and their physicians online," McMeekan said. "If we lose net neutrality, they could very well say since it's a medical appointment, it's going to cost you an extra $20 per appointment. Otherwise you'll just have to do it a download speed that's so slow that you can't use video conferencing."

Below is a fact sheet released by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai: