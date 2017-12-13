Man arrested in Quincy on attempted murder warrant

Investigators in Hancock County say they found methephetamine, scales, money and weapons when they searched a Hamilton man's home Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities said a Chicago man was arrested Wednesday in Quincy on a warrant for attempted murder.
A Clark County, Missouri, school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon near Kahoka.
The Boone County Medical Examiner's Office said the man killed in a Columbia, Missouri, home Monday night was the son of a Clark County judge.
A Ralls County, Missouri, man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for the production and receipt of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.
Authorities said a Keokuk woman and her three kids avoided injuries Monday night when their vehicle went into the Mississippi River in Adams County.
A man accused of shooting at homes and vehicles in a Quincy neighborhood in August pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday, according to court records.
Two Burlington, Iowa, correctional officer were injured Sunday in an inmate attack, according to the Des Moines County sheriff.
A Fort Madison man was arrested on felony drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha identified the woman arrested Sunday for pulling a weapon on a tow truck driver.
