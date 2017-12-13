Man arrested in Quincy on attempted murder warrant - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested in Quincy on attempted murder warrant

Henson Henson
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Authorities said a Chicago man was arrested Wednesday in Quincy on a warrant for attempted murder.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported Shondale Henson, 23, was arrested in the 1500 block of S. 5th Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. They said he was arrested "without incident."

In a news release, the sheriff's office stated the warrant was out of Logan County, Illinois. It stated Henson was being held in the Adams County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The sheriff's office stated the arrest was in coordination with the US Marshals Great Lakes Violent Fugitive Task Force.

