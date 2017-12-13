Math comes to life at QHS stats carnival - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Math comes to life at QHS stats carnival

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Students saw math come to life Thursday in Quincy. 

Quincy High school students held a stats carnival. Elementary students got a chance to play math-inspired games created by high schoolers for their AP Math class.

Teachers said this is great experience for students to learn real-life skills using math.

"Unexpected things happen when you actually do things for real versus their calculated probabilities," teacher Evelyn Morrison said. "It also teaches them a little bit about psychology of playing games. Even though it's not real money, there's still some gambling psychology involved."

This year's focus was on probability of winning. Each student was given fake money to use for each game.

