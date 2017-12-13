Mixed reactions to historic church demolition in Keokuk

Crews started from the left and made their way right.

Streets blocked down as part of the church was torn down.

Back wall coming down at the Unitarian Church in Keokuk.

The oldest church in Keokuk is no more, after crews spent the day demolishing the building on 4th and High Street.



The city deemed the building unsafe, but some residents wanted to see the history preserved.

Dozens of residents had their cameras out to capture a piece of history before it was torn down.

There was mixed reviews from residents who showed up to say their final good-byes.

It started early Wednesday morning. Crews demolished the old Unitarian Church brick by brick.

"I have been in it 15-20 years ago and I saw the inside of it," Richard Varner said. "It's a shame that they couldn't keep it and restore it back to it's original state."

The demolition comes after a judge removed the temporary injunction last week in court.

The owners, Christvision, were looking to save the structure.

But some said, it was just a matter of time.

"It was a pretty church at one time but I think it needed to come down, it wasn't in good shape," Joe Downey said. "It is something to watch them do it, I will tell you that."

The church was built in 1873 and it was the oldest church in the city.

"It's a little sad," Michael Jeffers said. "It has been there as long as I have. It's been here for 45 years and to see it gone, it's going to be different."

Phones and cameras from residents walking by captured the last remaining pieces of the church.

Photographer Joseph Scott said the pictures he took will go to Christvision and the historical society.

"I will share them with the historical society and the community, Scott said. "When it was Christvision, I had been in there several times and was there in the sanctuary area. It was a beautiful church from the inside and out. "

Many residents said it was a bittersweet day.

"It's kind of a tug to the heart strings to see it come down," Scott said. "Yeah, it's hard to visualize this building being built 150 years ago and we are losing it to a pile of rubble."

Clean up continues on Thursday. The demolition cost the city $175,000.