WGEM Player of the Year: West Hancock's Riley Langford

HAMILTON, IL. (WGEM) -- Riley Langford is best known for his ability with the football in his hands.



The West Hancock senior halfback rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season.



But it's his talent on defense that head coach Travis Cook won't soon forget.



"He had two picks in the Miller Career game and both were drive ending interceptions for them. Then he had a huge one at Clark County that was a (game) turner because that would have been a touchdown for him, and then he had another big one at QND," Cook explained.



"What he was able to do for me defensively was shut down one side of the field and you don't get that very often."



Langford proved to be one of the more complete players in Tri-State football and helped guide the Titans to 11-wins, an undefeated regular season for the second straight year, and the Class 2A quarterfinals.



"I think we looked at it as a way to challenge the younger kids," Langford said when discussing the senior players leaving their legacy.



"We left something that the younger kids are going to want to be, and they're going to strive to be, and they're going to work toward it. It's like a goal we left."



As quick as he is taking it to the end zone Langford is equally impressive as a teammate. He's quick to shed the credit for his individual success to the guys opening holes in front of him.



"We all knew that our line is really the foundation of our team," Langford said.



Cook says Langford has come a long way way since his days as an underclassmen.



"His freshman and sophomore year Riley was an average football player. He didn't do anything outstanding. He didn't do anything that made you say wow," Cook said.



"But he worked really hard and hit his stride his junior year, and really gained a lot of confidence, and what it was able for us to do offensively and defensively, we were able to use him as a center piece. It was a huge part of the turnaround of the program."



Langford also showed he's got plenty of folks in his corner.



He received more than 1,200 votes or roughly 29 percent of the more than 4,300 votes cast to be named The People's Choice for WGEM Player of the Year.



"It's definitely a pretty proud moment and definitely quite a big accomplishment," he said.



"Thank you to everyone who voted for me."