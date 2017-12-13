Hannibal schools keeping a close eye on tax reform

Talks of tax reform at both the federal level and in Missouri could directly impact your child's school.

In January, Missouri may consider tax reforms, including a Missouri senator's proposal to drop the income tax rate, and then slowly eliminate it.

The proposal has members of the Hannibal School District keeping a close eye on Jefferson City.

The school board discussed a variety of pending legislation tonight, including tax reform at their December meeting.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said the impact of cutting things like income taxes would be felt by public schools across the state.

She added that revenue from state taxes make up a significant part of the district's finances, and eliminating that could be problematic.

"Half of our revenues come from state resources, and so if that were eliminated, that's a huge situation for public schools on how to figure out how to do that." Johnson said.

Johnson also said with tax revenue playing such an important role in district operations, the Hannibal School District would continue to monitor any developments.

The board also discussed a pipe replacement project at the middle school which will take place over winter break.

The board approved a $280,891.29 bid with US Bank to purchase three new buses.

The board also discussed the development of a new calendar for the 2018-19 school year.