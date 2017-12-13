Local organization seeing more interest in Affordable Care Act

FACT has been busy helping people interested in signing up for coverage.

Friday December 15 is the deadline to sign up for coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

Families and Communities Together, or FACT in Hannibal brought in additional help this year to assist people signing up for the marketplace.

This year's sign up window was smaller than in past years.

"We have seen an increase in people contacting us, and wanting to enroll or at least wanting information about signing up for the Affordable Care Act marketplace." FACT Executive Director Tom Dugger said.

If you are a Missouri resident, you can sign up for coverage with the assistance of the FACT office. Another way to sign up for coverage is by going to healthcare.gov.

