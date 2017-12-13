West Hancock's Bird taking track talent to South Dakota

HAMILTON, IL. (WGEM) -- West Hancock track and field standout Andy Bird is now signed, sealed, and soon to be delivered to the University of South Dakota to continue his track and field career.



Bird made his commitment official Wednesday morning in front of friends and family after working tirelessly to become an NCAA Division I athlete.



"I was an average athlete when I was little. I wasn't anything. But you can work your way into being that type of athlete. That's the rewarding part is that I'm there at that level and can compete at that level," Bird said.



"Overall, the (South Dakota) coach impressed me. He basically told me I could come in my first year I wouldn't have to redshirt (and) I could experience what it's like."



Bird also plans on joining the chorus at South Dakota while pursuing a degree in exercise science.