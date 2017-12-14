Hancock County man arrested on meth charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hancock County man arrested on meth charges

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
Treadwell, Robert Treadwell, Robert
HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Investigators in Hancock County say they found methephetamine, scales, money and weapons when they searched a Hamilton man's home Wednesday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that its multi-agency response team served a search warrant at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday at 10 N. 12th Street in Hamilton.

Authorities arrested Robert Treadwell, 55, at the home for Possession of Methemphetamine with intent to deliver over 15 grams. Treadwell remains in the Hancock County Jail.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.