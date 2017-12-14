Hancock County man arrested on meth charges

Investigators in Hancock County say they found methephetamine, scales, money and weapons when they searched a Hamilton man's home Wednesday afternoon.



The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that its multi-agency response team served a search warrant at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday at 10 N. 12th Street in Hamilton.



Authorities arrested Robert Treadwell, 55, at the home for Possession of Methemphetamine with intent to deliver over 15 grams. Treadwell remains in the Hancock County Jail.