Quincy future plans could include park district - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy future plans could include park district

Posted:

Quincy's long-term future plans could involve a partnership with the park district.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, at Wednesday night's park board meeting commissioners heard about the city's strategic plan which could involve the park district with a master plan for riverfront improvements and an update on what trails should expand.

The park board is now waiting on the city to submit a formal plan. 
 

