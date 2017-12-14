Firefighters knock down Quincy shed fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Firefighters knock down Quincy shed fire

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tri-Township fire officials said a fully involved shed fire in Quincy Wednesday night was an electrical fire. 

Tri-Township Fire Assistant Chief Darren Smith said residents at 4202 South 6th Street smelled smoke and called it in around 10:26 p.m. 

No one was injured, but some tools were lost in the fire. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.