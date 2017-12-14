QPD arrests man for DUI, hit and run - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Police arrested a man early Thursday morning for DUI and other charges after he allegedly hit a parked car and left the scene.

Officers said they located Timothy Ladwig of Wisconsin on Locust between 14th and 15th Street around 1:44 a.m. 

After some investigation, officers discovered that he had hit a parked car on Locust between 2nd and 3rd Street and left the scene.

He faces several charges, including DUI and failure to notify damage. No one was injured.

