QPD arrests man for DUI, hit and run

Quincy Police arrested a man early Thursday morning for DUI and other charges after he allegedly hit a parked car and left the scene.

Officers said they located Timothy Ladwig of Wisconsin on Locust between 14th and 15th Street around 1:44 a.m.

After some investigation, officers discovered that he had hit a parked car on Locust between 2nd and 3rd Street and left the scene.

He faces several charges, including DUI and failure to notify damage. No one was injured.