QHS teacher wins December Golden Apple award

Kate Sanders was selected as the December WGEM Golden Apple Award winner.

Sanders has spent 29 years teaching deaf and hard of hearing students.



She was working as a nursing home receptionist Champaign County Nursing Home in Urbana, Illinois when she met the inspiration for her decades long career, a 57-year-old resident of the home.

"He had been raised on the farm with his family before there was support for special education," Sanders said.

Sanders said she was inspired to make a career change as she watched the man progress and learn sign language.

"It was just amazing to see the change in this individual and once he had a formal language," Sanders said. "I just thought that was really, really cool."

Sanders' colleagues at Quincy High School said she's just as dedicated to helping her students experience what every other high school students does beyond the classroom.



"Every year she organizes an event during prom and homecoming for her students to go out to eat and go to the prom together as a class," QHS Principal Jody Steinke said.

"She makes sure they are included in all the activities and events that all high school kids are included in, QHS Special Education Coordinator Katie Bailey said. "You can find her at prom, you can find her at homecoming and graduation."

While challenging, Sanders said teaching the deaf and hard of hearing is all worth it when they succeed.

"You really do build relationships and sometimes they are not easy, but you are always searching for that connection, how to help them," Sanders said.