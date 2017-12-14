4 arrested on drug-related charges

Four Hannibal residents were arrested Tuesday on drug-related charges, according to the police department.

In a news release, Hannibal police reported officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Ely Street in Hannibal.

The release stated the search warrant was a result of an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine. It stated as a result of the investigation, the following people were arrested:

William W. Gauch, 36, of Hannibal Endangering the welfare of a child (3 counts) Possession of a controlled substance Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia Tampering with physical evidence

Brandy L. Gauch, 30, of Hannibal Endangering the welfare of a child (3 counts) Possession of a controlled substance Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia

Eric J. Powell, 38, of Hannibal Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia Three active warrants

Donald A. Robinson, 32, of Hannibal Possession of a controlled substance Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia



The release stated Powell was transported to the Marion County Jail, while the other three were released pending review by the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney.

Three children were taken into protective custody as a result of the investigation, according to authorities.

Assisting HPD in the investigation were the Hannibal Special Response Team, Marion County Children's Division and the Ralls County Sheriff's Department K9 Unit.