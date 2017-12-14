New shuttle service to St. Louis

The Travel House of Quincy will be working with Diamond Cab to offer a shuttling service to St. Louis.

A new shuttle service will offer round trips from Quincy to the St. Louis Airport starting next week.

The Travel of House of Quincy and Diamond Cab are working together to provide a shuttle service starting Monday. It will cost $50 per person each way.

This comes after the announcement that flights from Quincy Regional Airport will no longer go to St. Louis.

"People that use to fly on Cape Air can still get to St. Louis for about the same money," said Mecki Kosin, the president of The Travel House of Quincy. "It's going to take them a little bit longer to get there because it's a van."

Pick-up locations and times of departure are:

Quincy: Parking lot between 6th and 7th street in Jersey. Departing at 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.

St. Louis Airport at both terminals: Departing at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily.

Kosin said you must make a reservation ahead of time by calling The Travel House of Quincy at 217-222-0515.