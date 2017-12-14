QMG hosts 'Hiring Fair'

Quincy Medical Group hosted its first "Hiring Fair" on Thursday.

Officials with QMG said they are looking to hire a large group of people to fulfill medical assistance positions. They said these positions do not have overnight shifts and are great for those looking to take their career to the next level.

"We are looking for those candidates who are invested in long-term growth and sustainability," said Heidi Meyer with Quincy Medical Group, "that have a very dynamic personality and want to make a connection with our patients. I think this hiring fair is going to bring us a wide variety of different people to choose from."

Meyer said if you were unable to make it the fair, you can still submit an application. To see available jobs at QMG, click here.