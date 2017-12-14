Thursday Scoreboard - December 14 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday Scoreboard - December 14

Posted:
By Broc Hampsmire, Radio Producer
**High School Basketball, Boys**

(MSHSAA vs. IHSA)
Unity: 47
Canton: 55

(MSHSAA)
South Shelby: 63
Marion County:24

Monroe City: 62
Marceline: 45

**High School Basketball, Girls**

QHS: 48
United Township: 71

West Hancock: 49
Central-Southeastern: 51
Laney Lanz: 23 pts.

Illini West: 63
Macomb: 52
Baylee Clampitt: 22 pts

North Greene:52
Brown County: 56

(MSHSAA vs. IHSA)
Unity: 64
Canton: 59

(MSHSAA)
South Shelby: 59
Marion County: 28
Meredith O'Neal: 16 pts

Monroe City: 81
Marceline: 54

**High School Wrestling**

Mt. Pleasant: 39
Ft. Madison: 33 

**College Basketball, Men's**

HLGU: 68
Park: 58

**College Basketball, Women's**

HLGU: 45
Park: 58

 

