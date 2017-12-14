Kart racing returns to Quincy

This will be the first race in 16 years.

Organizers with Quincy Grand Prix, Inc. said the park's roads are now safe for racers to compete on.

Kart racing, a long time tradition is coming back to South Park in Quincy this summer.

Organizers with Quincy Grand Prix, Inc. said South Park has one of the most exciting karting tracks in the world and with the newly paved roads, it is now safe to bring back the race. They said it's been about 16 years since the last race was held here in Quincy.

"For years and years everywhere I go they say, 'When can you bring back the karting race? We use to love that. We use to love taking the family out there and having the picnic and spending the afternoon there,'" said Terry Traeder an organizer with Quincy Grand Prix. Inc. "This is really the big reason that we are doing it. We are doing something for the community, because it's free. It's exciting."

Traeder said bringing back this event will be a big benefit for Quincy.

"Karters are going to come in here and they're going get hotel rooms," said Traeder. "They're going to eat at the restaurants and spend their money here. That's a great kind of thing to bring to Quincy."

Terry Traeder says they plan to host a kart racing event June 8- 10 and their goal is to have at least 200 racers.