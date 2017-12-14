Local schools working on flu prevention

The flu is making its rounds at area schools, as administrators do all they can to keep it from spreading.

The Community Unit School District in Mendon, Illinois is one of the schools fighting the flu.

Superintendent Scott Riddle says the flu has been especially bad at the elementary school, where up to 20 percent of students were absent this week.

"Our goal is to educate kids. We have to have them here for that to happen, and again just learning those good healthy habits." Riddle said. "Those are lifetime habits not just at the elementary level, but we're sharing that at the junior high and high school level as well."

Quincy Public Schools have also been seeing an increase in kids with the flu, and they've partnered with SIU Medicine to educate students about prevention.

"We're just kind of partnering with them, helping educate the kids, and kind of letting them know the things they need to be doing to prevent getting the flu, or prevent spreading the flu." Dr. Ayaaz Habibullah said. "That's kind of the big thing, going over there, and sharing with them our opinions of what needs to be done."

Unity is planning a deep clean going into winter break in order to prevent the spread of the flu.