QPS discovers lead in water

One of the faucets that tested positive.

The Quincy Public School District is warning parents that they've found lead in the water at three Quincy schools.

Superintendent Roy Webb said on Thursday that recent tests show higher than normal lead levels in one faucet at Ellington and another at Baldwin School.

These tests are required by a new state law.

Several faucets at Adams School tested positive for high lead levels.

Webb said all the faucets were ones that were not regularly used by students, except one at Baldwin that was used to wash hands and all are sealed off

He said parents have been notified.

"We've worked with the health department." Webb said. "We don't think there's a serious health risk to the kids, but we want to do everything possible."

Webb added that the district is still waiting for some of the test results from a few more schools to come back.

For the faucets that did test positive, he said the district will prohibit use until further testing shows that the lead is gone.