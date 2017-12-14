Lawyer representing Legionnaires' death at vets home speaks out

One of the lawsuits brought against the Illinois Veterans' Home after the Legionnaires' outbreak is from a La Grange family.

Gerald Kuhn, 90, died August 31, 2015 at the vets' home from Legionnaires' disease, according to Attorney Ryan Schuenke.

Kuhn, a Quincy native and WWII veteran, was known for his service to the community.

Schuenke is representing Kuhn's family and says the lawsuit against the vets home was filed earlier this year -- one of ten other lawsuits.

"I don't think they were, and certainly they're still not, in it for the money." said Schuenke. "People think that these things are going to produce large sums of money and they're not, just based on the Court of Claims and the limits of coverage you have in the Court of Claims. I think everybody at this point, I think they were then too, wanting answers. How did this happen? Why were we not told? Why were we not given the option to do something different with our family member, or in this case, our father?"

Schuenke is also representing a family of another deceased veteran from Quincy, who he says died of Legionnaires' at the vets' home around the same time as Gerald Kuhn. Now Schuenke says it's up the Illinois Court of Claims as to when each case will be looked at.

