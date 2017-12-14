Local educators react to 5th Anniversary of Newtown shooting

There are more than 60 cameras at Lincoln Douglas Elementary.

Lincoln Douglas Elementary is outfitted with the latest in safety technology.

Kids getting on the school bus at Lincoln Douglas Elementary.

It's been five years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and it's played a role in enhanced security at Quincy's new elementary schools.

"That was the first time they really had a mass shooting at an elementary school.," said Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb. "A lot of tears that day and it impacted educators."

On December 14, 2012 Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children and six educators at the Newtown school before turning the gun on himself.

Since then, Webb says schools have been ramping up security features.

"Every time there's an incident like Sandy Hook school districts throughout the country always review their risk plans," said Webb. "They do their risk assessments and they work to mitigate that risk."

More than 60 security cameras, a metal detector and security guard are just some of the safety features at Quincy's newest school, Lincoln Douglas Elementary.

Quincy Mom Karla Hildebrand has a daughter at Lincoln Douglas Elementary and says she notices the security features.

"I feel very confident that she's very safe and secure," said Hildebrand.

QPS officials say it's impossible to eliminate every risk but they're always looking into the latest in safety technology. They're hoping to incorporate the same security features at Lincoln Douglas into other new schools.