School bus involved in Quincy crash

Scene of the crash. (Photo courtesy of the Herald-Whig)

A car and a school bus collided Friday morning in Quincy.

Quincy Police Lt. Kathy Schisler said the crash occurred at 30th and Maine. She said students were on the bus at the time.

Raquel Piazza, with the Quincy Public School District, said there were 15 kids on the bus at the time. She said no one on the bus was injured.

Superintendent Roy Webb said the district was calling parents to let them know about the incident.

Traffic was impacted for a short time. The school bus was driven away from the scene.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone in the car was injured.