Salvation Army moving Hannibal family store

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Salvation Army says its Hannibal family store will be in a new location beginning next week.

A news release stated The Salvation Army will cease operations of its family store, located at 302 Broadway, on Friday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. The new location at the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center (Suite 2A) will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Those who wish to donate items at the new facility can ring the doorbell for service," the release stated.

The release stated the Hannibal Salvation Army Family Services will remain open at the 302 Broadway facility until further notice.

