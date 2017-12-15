Blessing Hospital limiting visitors due to increase in flu cases

Blessing Hospital announced Friday its implementing visiting restrictions due to an increase in flu cases in the region.

In a news release, Blessing officials stated children under 16 will not be allowed in the hospital until further notice unless they need medical care. They stated children should not be with parents visiting patients.

Officials also said children should not be with adults visiting the adult outpatient medical visits.

They also asked that people over 16 who have been ill recently not to visit the hospital unless medical care is needed.

Officials said the restrictions would be in place until further notice.