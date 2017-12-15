Arby's coming to Hannibal

An Arby's restaurant will be opened in Hannibal soon, according to company officials.

According to a news release, the new restaurant will be located in the former Hardee's building at 4729 McMasters Ave. Officials said remodeling would begin after Christmas, with the opening planned for early March.

The franchisee operating the restaurant is Heartland Beef, Inc. They currently own 34 Arby's in the Midwest.

The news release stated the restaurant will employ 40 to 50 people. It stated the business will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and will include a drive-thru.

“We are excited to create dozens of new jobs in Hannibal and provide long-term career growth opportunities,” HBI COO Craig Truelock stated in the release. “Our ownership team started our careers in restaurants, and we are passionate about developing the next generation of leaders.”

The release stated HBI also owns the Arby's in Quincy.

“We have had our sights set on opening an Arby’s in Hannibal for years but were waiting for the perfect location,” Todd Browne, HBI CEO, stated. “As luck would have it, the place where our team would meet to discuss an expansion to Hannibal is the very one we were able to make our own.”

