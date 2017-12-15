New scholarship announced in honor of Josh Houchins

Even in his absence, the former voice of the sports world on the WGEM radio airwaves is still having a lasting, positive impact.

A new scholarship is now available at Culver-Stockton College for students from the Tri-States. The scholarship was created in honor of former WGEM Sportscenter Host Josh Houchins.

WGEM is sponsoring the scholarship for students majoring in communications with a preference given to student athletes. The scholarship was announced on WGEM Sportscenter Thursday morning at Culver-Stockton.

Houchins was an alumnui of Culver-Stockton.

"He was a proud alum," C-SC VP of Advancement Bill Sheehan said. "You heard all the time on the radio. He would talk about his time on the hill or here in Canton. And to have that kind of insight and that high regard for our college for people to see that folks that graduate from Culver Stockton do great things in their community like Josh did. That's a great compliment to the college."

Many spoke about Houchins admiration of C-SC.

"He loved the college," C-SC Athletic Director Pat Atwell said. "He loved the education he got at the college and what it provided for him. He loved our athletics but he loved all the local athletics athletics. He was somebody we were really proud to call an alum. He touched a lot of lives so he was a very special person."

Sheehan said he is hopeful that this scholarship will provide opportunities down the road so that Houchin's memory will live on for years.