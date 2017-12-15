Arrest made in Paris, Mo. school threat

Authorities say a teenager was arrested Thursday for making a terrorist threat to the Paris R-II School District.

In a Facebook post, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported deputies responded to the school Thursday at 2:09 p.m. following a report of a possible threat.

Paris R-II Superintendent Aaron Vitt said a staff member received a screenshot of a social media post that was threatening in nature. He said it didn't target any individuals or locations.

The probable cause statement released Friday afternoon stated school officials showed authorities a photo of Jason A. Lansche. In the photo, the court documents stated Lansche was wearing black hoodie with a white cover over his face with "Bout to shoot up the school" on the photo.

Court documents state Principal Chris Willingham verified the photo was taken in the agricultural building.

The threat then prompted a lockdown at the school.

Records show the sheriff's office found Lansche at a local hardware store. While speaking to him, the deputy reported that Lansche was laughing saying "the picture was a joke and he wasn't being serious."

The documents state Lansche told authorities he took the photo while in school and realized it was a "stupid mistake."

The sheriff's office reported Lansche was arrested at 2:43 p.m. for making a terrorist threat in the third degree. He was being held in the Monroe County Jail on a $3,500 cash or surety bond.

Vitt said the school was on lockdown for about 15 minutes.