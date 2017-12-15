Community helps provide Christmas gifts for kids - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Community helps provide Christmas gifts for kids

Posted:
Families in Lewis County, Missouri picked up gifts on Friday Families in Lewis County, Missouri picked up gifts on Friday
As apart of the Adopt a Child program organizations donated presents for children this Christmas. As apart of the Adopt a Child program organizations donated presents for children this Christmas.
LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -

Children in Lewis County, Missouri, will have a brighter Christmas this year.

Gifts were distributed to families on Friday as part of the Adopt-a-Child program. Back in November families filled out a form of what their children needed or wanted.

Gifts were donated by a number of organizations throughout the community. 

"It's a very big need, in that times are just tough and so when you stop and think about that many children in Lewis County need help," said Judy Eaton, with NECAC. "It takes everybody pitching in to do it, but we get it done."

 Eaton said the gifts helped more than 100 families which included more than 200 children.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.