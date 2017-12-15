Community helps provide Christmas gifts for kids

As apart of the Adopt a Child program organizations donated presents for children this Christmas.

Children in Lewis County, Missouri, will have a brighter Christmas this year.

Gifts were distributed to families on Friday as part of the Adopt-a-Child program. Back in November families filled out a form of what their children needed or wanted.

Gifts were donated by a number of organizations throughout the community.

"It's a very big need, in that times are just tough and so when you stop and think about that many children in Lewis County need help," said Judy Eaton, with NECAC. "It takes everybody pitching in to do it, but we get it done."

Eaton said the gifts helped more than 100 families which included more than 200 children.