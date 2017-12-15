For every stop the Meals on Wheels made, members of the Farm Bureau had a bag of groceries.

Marion County Farm Bureau had a surprise for Meals on Wheels recipients on Friday.

Recipients of Meals on Wheels in Marion County, Missouri, had a special surprise on Friday.

Members with the Marion County Farm Bureau dropped off bags of groceries to seniors along the Meals on Wheels route on Friday. Farm bureau members said it's their way of giving back during the Christmas season.

"Anyone that eats is a part of agriculture," said Brent Hoerr, a Marion County Farmer. "It's a way we can give back. The membership portion comes back to the county and we find ways to use it and this is one of them."

Over 70 bags of food were given away Friday.