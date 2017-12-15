Local colleges addressing demand for surgical technicians

The degree program is set to start in Fall of 2018

If you're looking for a good-paying career in the medical field, two local schools may have the answer.

Cathy Wittler is the chair of the Surgical Technology program at John Wood Community College. She said on Friday that the field is growing and in need of more applicants.

"This particular position, surgical technology, we cannot at this point graduate enough students for the need in the Tri-State Area." Wittler said.

On Friday, both John Wood and Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences announced a partnership to address that need. Both programs will combine resources to better serve students and get them into the field.

"It's something that students can complete in two years and move immediately into the job market," Blessing-Rieman President Brenda Beshears said. "But from that if they think I want to do something more, there will be other opportunities for them."

As part of the program, students take general education courses at John Wood, and then use the labs at Blessing-Rieman for learning simulations as part of the surgical technology program. John Wood President Mike Elbe said that will also help put better trained healthcare workers into local hospitals.

"This is a small part of that overall big picture of what we need to do everyday to serve the overall Tri-State area, but to serve in the greater good of that big picture." Elbe said.

Wittler added that she believes the partnership will benefit both institutions greatly, and help more people pursue careers in the medical field.

"With Blessing-Rieman's reputation, and John Wood's reputation, I think we can work together to really get the word out about this great profession." Wittler said.

The program is set to begin in 2018, and you can get more information by contacting the admissions office of either college.