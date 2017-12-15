QPD spreads Christmas cheer throughout Quincy

The Quincy Police Department spent Friday afternoon handing out gift cards in an effort to help community members enjoy the holidays.

Members of the department went door to door throughout Quincy delivering the cards to residents.

It was part of Project Christmas Cheer, in which 16 members of the department took part in the event.

"We're just trying to spread some Christmas Cheer, and make some families that may need some help during the Christmas season have a better Christmas." Sgt. Anjanette Biswell said.

The department was able to take part in the event due to donations from Hy-Vee and Stifel.