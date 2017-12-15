QPD spreads Christmas cheer throughout Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPD spreads Christmas cheer throughout Quincy

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The department met with residents on Friday. The department met with residents on Friday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Police Department spent Friday afternoon handing out gift cards in an effort to help community members enjoy the holidays.

Members of the department went door to door throughout Quincy delivering the cards to residents.

It was part of Project Christmas Cheer, in which 16 members of the department took part in the event.

"We're just trying to spread some Christmas Cheer, and make some families that may need some help during the Christmas season have a better Christmas." Sgt. Anjanette Biswell said.

The department was able to take part in the event due to donations from Hy-Vee and Stifel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.